Suspected Terrorist Killed As Guard Brigade Troops Rescue 19 Kidnap Victims In FCT

Troops of the 7 Guards Battalion, Guards Brigade, Nigerian Army, have rescued 19 kidnapped victims and neutralised a suspected terrorist during a coordinated security operation in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations at the Headquarters Guards Brigade, Lieutenant Olawuyi Itunuoluwa, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, the operation was conducted around Gidan Dogo in the Bwari Area Council following credible intelligence on the whereabouts of terrorists responsible for the recent abduction of residents in the Byazhin area of Bwari.

The troops carried out the operation in collaboration with operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and local vigilantes.

“During the operation, troops made contact with the bandits, leading to a firefight in which one of the criminals was neutralised while others fled the scene with suspected gunshot wounds,” the statement said.

Security operatives recovered one AK-47 and a locally fabricated firearm during the operation.

“Additionally, all 19 kidnapped victims were successfully rescued and evacuated to safety,” the Army spokesman added.

The rescued victims are said to be currently receiving attention, while troops have returned to their Forward Operating Base in Bwari and are continuing patrols in the area to prevent further criminal activities.

Commander of the Guards Brigade, Brigadier General Adebisi Onasanya, commended the troops and other security agencies for their bravery and professionalism.

He reiterated the Brigade’s commitment to protecting residents of the Federal Capital Territory and safeguarding Abuja as the nation’s seat of power.

“The Guards Brigade will continue to intensify operations in collaboration with other security agencies to rid the territory and its environs of terrorism, kidnapping, and other criminal activities,” the statement added.

Security Concerns

Mounting insecurity and kidnapping incidents have continued to raise concerns across Nigeria, with armed bandits and criminal gangs targeting communities, travellers, and unsuspecting Nigerians for ransom.

In recent years, kidnappings have grown into a major security challenge.

Despite the persistent threat, security forces have recorded several successes through intelligence-driven operations and coordinated raids.

Troops of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies have repeatedly rescued victims during operations targeting criminal hideouts and forest enclaves.

In August 2025, the state government said that troops of the Nigerian Army killed seven armed bandits and recovered four motorcycles at Baba in the Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

It said the operation, which lasted for over two hours, was carried out after credible intelligence revealed the movement of criminal elements terrorising farming communities in the area.

The government stated that the troops engaged the bandits in a decisive operation, neutralising seven of them while the rest fled with gunshot wounds.

Four motorcycles used for their operations were also recovered during the mission.

Also in August, 76 kidnapped victims were reportedly rescued as the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) struck again in its ongoing manhunt for the notorious bandit kingpin Babaro and his gang, the masterminds behind the recent da deadly attack on Gidan Mantau Community in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The state government said that NAF carried out a decisive air operation this morning at Pauwa Hill in Kankara Local Government Area and rescued the victims, including women and children.

It also said the precision air interdiction specifically targeted Babaro’s stronghold at Pauwa Hill—one of his most notorious bases that has long been a source of terror to surrounding communities.