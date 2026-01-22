Troops Apprehend Suspected Gun Runners, Recover Arms, Ammunition In Taraba

Troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Sector 3, Operation Whirl Stroke, have arrested suspected gun runners and recovered arms and ammunition in Taraba State.

The operation, conducted in conjunction with operatives of the Defence Intelligence Agency, followed the earlier arrest of two suspected gun runners, Christopher Adamu and James Yangyang, at Sebos Joint in Mayo Dassa, Jalingo Local Government Area, and Tautre Village in Ardo-Kola Local Government Area, on January 11 and 12, 2026, respectively.

These arrests were achieved through sustained surveillance and deliberate operational planning aimed at dismantling criminal networks involved in the illegal proliferation of small arms within the Area of Responsibility.

Building on this success and acting on credible, actionable intelligence, troops of 6 Brigade, Sector 3, conducted a well-coordinated cordon-and-search operation at Murubai Village in Ardo-Kola LGA.

A press statement by Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, Public Relations Officer of 6 Brigade, Nigeria Army, said that during the operation, troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, and four rounds of live ammunition from the residence of Mr. Bazoe John, a suspected arms trafficker who is currently at large.

The statement added that the operation was executed with precision, restraint, and respect for civil authority, and concluded successfully without casualties or incidents.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect and recover additional weapons as part of sustained measures to deny criminal elements freedom of action.

Commending the troops for the successful operation, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, Commander of 6 Brigade/Sector 3, Operation Whirl Stroke, praised their courage, dedication, and professionalism.

He noted that the success underscores the effectiveness of intelligence-driven operations and the resolve of the Nigerian Army to decisively tackle arms proliferation and other criminal activities within the Area of Responsibility.

The Commander urged the troops to sustain the momentum while maintaining the highest standards of discipline and respect for civil authority, assuring them of continuous support from higher headquarters.

The operation further reinforces the commitment of 6 Brigade, Nigeria Army, and Operation Whirl Stroke to safeguarding lives and property and ensuring lasting peace and stability in Taraba State and its environs.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue supporting security forces by providing timely and credible information, as collective vigilance remains vital to sustaining peace and security.