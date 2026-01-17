Troops Foil Suspected Kidnapping, Robbery Attempt In Taraba

Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army / Sector 3, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), said they foiled a suspected kidnapping and robbery incident along the Wukari–Ikyaior road in Wukari Local Government Area, Taraba State.

A press statement issued by the 6 brigade public relations officer, Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, noted that the feat was achieved when, acting on a distress call that criminals had blocked the road and were attacking civilians, troops deployed at FOB Wukari responded swiftly and decisively to the scene.

Upon arrival at the scene, he said the suspects fled into the surrounding bush on sighting the troops, abandoning their victims and escaping with their motorcycle.

According to him, the troops rescued two victims identified as Mr. Terso Kerso (48 years) and Mr. Udongu Terbo (42 years), both from Ikyaior Community in Wukari LGA.

The victims, who were unconscious at the time of rescue, were immediately evacuated to the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Wukari (FUTHW) for urgent medical attention.

In the aftermath of the incident, troops said they have intensified robust patrols and surveillance within the general area to forestall further criminal activities and reassure residents and road users of a sustained security presence.

Commending the troops for their swift response and professionalism, the Commander 6 Brigade Nigerian Army / Sector 3 OPWS, Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, praised their vigilance and commitment to duty, noting that their timely intervention prevented possible loss of lives.

He reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s resolve to sustain proactive operations across the area of responsibility, and urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies in support of ongoing security efforts.