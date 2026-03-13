FG Working With International Community To Tackle Insecurity – Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has assured Nigerians that addressing insecurity remains one of the top priorities of the current administration.

Akpabio said the Federal Government has put in place measures to curb insecurity and restore safety across the country.

He gave the assurance on Friday during the inauguration of a sub-committee of the National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the Senate President, the Federal Government is also collaborating with the international community to address security challenges and ensure national stability.

Akpabio noted that the ruling party is satisfied with the president’s efforts so far and expressed confidence that the administration will continue to implement policies aimed at repositioning Nigeria as a safe and secure nation.

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The senator also urged Nigerians to focus on strengthening the country’s internal capacity, particularly amid global economic and political uncertainties.

Referencing ongoing global tensions, including the war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as developments involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, the Senate President noted that such events continue to impact the global economy.

The Senate president encouraged citizens to embrace local production and consumption.

“This is the time to think Nigeria. In everything we do, both in terms of policies and legislation, we must look inward, consume what we produce and produce what we consume,” he said.