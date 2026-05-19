Akpabio Emerges APC Consensus Candidate For Akwa Ibom North-West

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus candidate for the Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Akpabio emerged unopposed during the party’s senatorial primary election held at Methodist School, Ukana West Two Ward, in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Party faithful and supporters turned out in large numbers for the exercise, which featured the Senate President as the sole aspirant for the senatorial ticket.

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Despite emerging unchallenged, Akpabio participated in the primary election alongside party members, describing the exercise as a demonstration of unity and support for the APC across the district.

Speaking after the exercise, the Senate President expressed appreciation to party members and constituents for what he described as their continued confidence in his leadership and representation at the National Assembly.

Party stakeholders also commended the conduct of the primary, describing the process as peaceful, orderly and transparent.