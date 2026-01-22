Seven Killed In Plateau Mining Site Attack

Seven persons have been confirmed dead following a night attack on an illegal mining site at Capitex, Kuru community, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, the Nigerian Army has said.

The attack occurred at about 1:00 a.m on Thursday when suspected armed bandits stormed the site with the intention of carting away illegally mined minerals.

Troops of Sector 6, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), were alerted to the incident at about 8:40 a.m. by a local resident and immediately mobilised to the area to restore normalcy.

A top military source said security personnel recovered ammunition at the scene during a sweep of the area.

“Troops of Sector 6 Operation Safe Haven received information that seven illegal miners were shot dead at about 0100 hours by suspected bandits at an illegal mining site in Kuru, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State,” the source said.

The source said troops discovered 10 empty cases of 7.62mm special ammunition believed to have been used by the attackers.

“On arrival at the scene, troops scanned the general area and discovered 10 empty cases of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition,” the military source disclosed.

The bodies of the victims were evacuated to the Primary Health Care Centre in Dabwak, Kuru, for documentation and burial arrangements by their families.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the victims were engaged in illegal mining activities and had remained at the site late into the night, in violation of the Plateau State Government’s ban on illegal and night mining.

“The victims were illegal miners who stayed at the site late into the night, contrary to the extant ban on night and illegal mining activities in Plateau State,” the source stated.

The military also revealed that the incident was reported several hours after it occurred, a delay attributed to fear of sanctions linked to the ban on night mining.

“The about eight-hour delay in reporting the incident is assessed to have resulted from fear of sanctions associated with the prohibition of night mining,” the source added.

Despite the delay, the Army assured that efforts are ongoing to apprehend those responsible.

“Troops have continued sustained, intelligence-driven operations to identify, track and apprehend the perpetrators, while non-kinetic engagements are being intensified to de-escalate tensions and prevent further attacks,” the source said.

Security forces say they are maintaining a strong presence in the area to forestall any breakdown of law and order and to reassure residents of their safety.