PHOTOS: ‘He Is Doing His Best,’ Gowon Visits Tinubu, Hails President’s Reforms

Former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon has expressed strong confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s leadership and the administration’s ability to handle national affairs across multiple fronts.

Gowon spoke during a visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Saturday.

“I came to see him and to thank him for all the good work that he is doing for the country. We looked at the progress Nigeria is making economically and otherwise. He is doing the best he can all around—politically, economically, and socially,” Gowon said.

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Two weeks after General TY Danjuma paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Villa, another elder statesman, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd), the former Head of State from 1966-1975, also came calling. Photo: State House pic.twitter.com/1FAZApSqdQ Advertisement — Bayo Onanuga, OON, CON (@aonanuga1956) March 14, 2026

On the issue of security, which remains one of the nation’s most pressing challenges, Gowon noted that the government is doing its best to address the situation for the good of all Nigerians.

“Regarding the major problem we have today, which is security, he is doing everything to deal with those issues. He has to look after the interests of Nigeria in all areas,” he said.

“The challenges happening today can only be dealt with by the current government, and the president is dealing with them the best he can without creating further problems for the country.”

Gowon described the meeting as an opportunity to personally commend the president for his efforts.

See more photos from the visit below: