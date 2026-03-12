Troops Foil Terrorist Attack In Borno, Reassure Ngoshe Community Of Safety

Troops of the Nigerian Army under the Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI, have repelled a terrorist attack on a military position in Ngoshe, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, restoring control of the location after a swift counter-offensive.

In a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, Media Information Officer at the Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI, on 11 March 2026, the terrorists have launched an attack on the military position on March 3.

According to the statement, reinforcement teams drawn from the Forward Operating Base in Pulka and the 151 Battalion were immediately mobilised to support troops at the location.

“During the reinforcement operation, the leading Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle encountered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which damaged two tyres. Undeterred, troops continued the advance to the location,” the statement said.

It added that a special reinforcement team led by the Commander of the 26 Task Force Brigade in Gwoza, under Sector 1 of Operation HADIN KAI, Brigadier General Nasirudeen Abdullahi, later arrived at the scene and coordinated a counter-attack that forced the terrorists to withdraw from the area.

During the exchange of fire and subsequent pursuit of the fleeing insurgents, troops recovered three AK-47 rifles and a General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) barrel.

The statement further noted that the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI provided heavy air support during the operation, neutralising several of the terrorists.

Following the successful reoccupation of the location and subsequent clearance operations in the area, Brigadier General Abdullahi addressed the troops, commending their gallantry and resilience.

He urged them to sustain aggressive operations to further degrade terrorist elements operating within the general area.

The military authorities said troops of Operation HADIN KAI remain resolute in denying terrorists freedom of action and will continue to conduct sustained operations aimed at ensuring lasting peace, security and economic stability across the North East.

According to the statement, the morale of troops remains high and operations in the theatre are ongoing.