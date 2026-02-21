EFCC Deploys Operatives To Monitor FCT Council Polls

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has deployed its operatives across the six local government areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to monitor Saturday’s council polls.

EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducts the elections in the nation’s capital.

Oyewale said the deployment is aimed at safeguarding electoral integrity and curbing incidents of vote-buying and other forms of electoral malpractice.

According to him, the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, has charged the officers to ensure strict surveillance across all the council areas and prevent incidents of vote buying and other electoral malpractices.

The officers are all over the FCT safeguarding the electoral processes to ensure transparency and accountable conduct, he said.

Earlier, FCT residents trooped out to elect their local government chairmen and councillors.

Voters gathered in their respective polling units to cast their ballots.

Police authorities and other security agencies are already on the ground to beef up security across the area, while movement has been restricted to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over 1.5 million voters have collected their permanent voter cards (PVCs) for the election.

Unlike the 36 states of the federation, the FCT council election is handled by INEC.

This is because while other states are handled by their respective governors, the FCT is administered by a minister who is appointed by the President.