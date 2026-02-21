FCT Residents Head To Polls For Area Council Elections

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday gathered to elect chairmen and councillors who will oversee the administration of the six Area Councils.

Unlike the 36 states of the election where the polls are called local government elections, they are referred to as Area Council polls in the FCT.

The FCT is administered by a minister appointed by the President while states have elected governors and state assemblies.

Area councils are the closest elected bodies to the people, providing essential services such as water, sanitation, local roads, schools, and healthcare.

The more reason why their decisions directly felt in everyday life of the people at the grassroot.

Electoral body – the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) – will conduct the elections in 2,822 polling units across 62 wards in the six area councils: Abaji, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, and Kwali.

Channels Television reports that the last area council polls were held on 12 February 2022, resulting in a split outcome with three councils won by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and three won by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to a list by INEC, only three women are contesting for chairmanship across the six area councils.

The figure represents less than five per cent of the total number of chairmanship candidates.

In Abaji, Anumnu Abigail of the Action Alliance is the only female candidate for chairmanship. AMAC has Richard Elizabeth of the Action Democratic Party, while Kuje features Aju Ukwa of the Zenith Labour Party as its sole female chairmanship candidate.

In Bwari, Gwagwalada and Kwali, no woman is contesting for the top seat.

Female participation is relatively higher in the vice-chairmanship category, where several parties fielded women as running mates.

As INEC announces readiness for the conduct of the FCT Area Council elections, some streets, marketplaces, and community halls of the territory are buzzing with expectations.

Orderly Condduct

Earlier, President Bola Tinubu called for peaceful and orderly conduct during Saturday’s elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kano State and Rivers States.

The President, in a statement on Friday by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, urged security agencies to exercise restraint and the electoral body to strengthen public confidence in the process.

“President Tinubu urged all eligible voters to come out and vote without fear, emphasising that the democratic process thrives best in an atmosphere of calm, tolerance, and mutual respect,” the statement read.

He appealed to voters, security personnel and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to carry out their responsibilities calmly and professionally.

Tinubu encouraged eligible voters to turn out without fear, stressing that democracy thrives in an atmosphere of peace, tolerance and mutual respect.

He also urged political parties, candidates and their supporters to avoid violence, inflammatory rhetoric and any actions capable of undermining the credibility of the polls.

The President warned security agencies against high-handedness, intimidation or any conduct that could disenfranchise voters or erode public trust. He emphasised that their role is to safeguard lives and property while protecting the integrity of the ballot.

Movement Restriction

On Thursday, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, declared Friday a work-free day and announced a restriction of movement from 8 pm on Friday to 6 pm on Saturday over the FCT Council elections.

Wike announced in a special broadcast on national television and radio stations on Thursday, urging residents of the FCT to come out en masse to vote for candidates of their choice.

In the broadcast, he said: “On Saturday, February 21, we will all have a crucial opportunity to shape the future of our great Federal Capital Territory.

“The election of either new or returning chairmen and councillors for the six area councils is a momentous occasion, and I urge you to come out in your numbers to exercise your right to vote.

“I urge you to go to the polls with a sense of purpose and responsibility.

“As we exercise our democratic right, let us do so in an orderly and lawful manner. Let us respect the rules, respect each other, and respect the outcome of the election. We must show the world that we are a mature and responsible electorate, capable of conducting ourselves with dignity and decorum.

“At this juncture, with the approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, I hereby declare Friday, February 20, 2026, as a work-free day to enable the movement of residents to their various communities to participate in the elections.

“Similarly, the President has approved the restriction of movement within the FCT from 8 pm on Friday, February 20 to 6 pm on Saturday, February 21, 2026. Consequently, all security agencies are directed to ensure strict compliance with this directive.

“Let me again use this opportunity to appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2026 into law. This demonstrates his commitment to strengthening our democratic institutions and ensuring that our electoral processes are free, fair and transparent.

“My dear residents, democracy has always been a work in progress due to the evolving democratic process. However, we will keep getting better by continually reviewing the Electoral Act with a view to strengthening our democratic process.

“To all FCT residents, I urge you to make your voice heard. Come out on Saturday, February 21, 2026, and vote for the candidates of your choice.

“Our prayer, as an administration, is that the elections will facilitate the emergence of quality leaders who will contribute meaningfully to development, peace and prosperity in the FCT.

“Together, let us build a brighter future for ourselves, our children and our territory.”