PHOTOS: FCT Residents Cast Ballots In Council Polls         

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are electing their local government chairmen and councillors today.

In the nation’s capital, the voters gathered in their respective polling units to cast their ballots in the six area councils of the FCT.

Police authorities and other security agencies are already on the ground to beef up security across the area, while movement has been restricted to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over 1.5 million voters have collected their permanent voter cards (PVCs) for the election.

Unlike the 36 states of the federation, the FCT council election is handled by INEC.

This is because while other states are handled by their respective governors, the FCT is administered by a minister who is appointed by the President.

Channels Television’s Taiwo Adesina captured some moments from polling units in the FCT below: