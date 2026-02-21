I Never Imposed Curfew Without Tinubu’s Approval, Wike Replies Kingibe

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, says he didn’t impose curfew on the FCT for Saturday’s area council elections without the approval of President Bola Tinubu.

“It is unfortunate, I thought as a Senator she should be able to read. I never imposed a curfew on my own. I said with the approval of Mr. President,” Wike said after monitoring the FCT polls in areas such as Garki, Karu, Karshi, Wasa, Apo, and Ketti.

‘Curfew’

Wike had, in a special broadcast aired on national television and radio stations on Thursday, declared Friday a work-free day in the nation’s capital in preparation for the council polls.

The former Rivers State governor also announced a restriction on human and vehicular movement across the FCT from 8 p.m. on Friday to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

As a result, the senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, Ireti Kingibe, faulted the curfew, describing the minister’s action as unacceptable in a democratic society.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the lawmaker unequivocally stated that the decision to impose a curfew across the Federal Capital Territory, without broad consultation with critical stakeholders, is a direct affront to democratic governance and the constitutional rights of residents.

“The people of the FCT are not subjects under a dictatorship. They are citizens of a democratic republic. Any sweeping restriction on their movement and livelihoods must be justified by compelling evidence, subjected to scrutiny, and carried out with transparency,” she said.

While acknowledging the importance of maintaining law and order, Kingibe emphasised that security concerns cannot serve as a blanket justification for “executive overreach.”

But the minister chastised the lawmaker, saying he wouldn’t join issues with Kingibe.

“When you hear someone’s speech, why not take time to listen to what was said? She has her problem, I don’t want to join issues.

“At the end of the election, when the results come out, then we will know,” the former Rivers State governor added.

On the FCT poll, Wike said the exercise witnessed a low voter turnout, particularly in the city’s center.

He, however, commended voters for their peaceful conduct, as well as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies.

The minister is grateful that, based on reports at his disposal, “no violence has been recorded yet.”

Wike also praised INEC for the use of the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS). He called on FCT residents to maintain orderliness until the electioneering process is concluded.