NAFDAC Uncovers Warehouse with ‘Banned,’ ‘Fake’ Cosmetics Worth Over ₦3bn In Lagos

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Sunday said it uncovered a warehouse stocked with banned, substandard, and unregistered cosmetic products in Lagos.

In a statement on its X (former Twitter) page, NAFDAC disclosed that the products, valued at over ₦3 billion, were uncovered at the APT Trade Fair Complex.

It said that the facility was concealed within an uncompleted building.

“NAFDAC has uncovered a warehouse stocked with banned, fake, and unregistered cosmetic products valued at over ₦3 billion at the APT Trade Fair Complex in Lagos state.

“Items recovered include 728 cartons of Crusader soap, 718 cartons of E45 soap, and Extract Gold whitening soaps, which are products banned by the Federal Government,” it stated.

The agency further said that additional items, such as assorted perfumes, body oils, and cooking oils, were also found and placed on hold for further regulatory assessment.

It added that all seized products had been evacuated to prevent distribution, while the warehouse manager has been invited for further investigation as enforcement actions continue.

NAFDAC also warned that the sale and use of such products pose serious health risks.

“Members of the public are advised to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest NAFDAC office,” it added.