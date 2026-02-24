FULL LIST: Beef Export Block, Visa Bans, Other Recommendations By US Congress On Nigeria

The House Committees on Appropriations and Foreign Affairs of the United States Congress have recommended a series of measures aimed at addressing what they described as the “persecution of Christians” in Nigeria.

The recommendations follow the formal submission of a report to the White House outlining the committees’ findings and proposals. The submission comes after President Donald Trump redesignated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern.

In the report released by committee chairman Riley Moore, lawmakers proposed several steps to address the alleged crisis and improve security and religious freedom.

One key recommendation is the blocking of beef exports from Nigeria, a measure intended to encourage Fulani herdsmen to disarm amid reports of increasing attacks on Christian communities.

The committees also recommended continuing visa restrictions on individuals involved in violence against Christians and violations of religious freedom.

The full recommendations include:

Recommendations

➤ A bilateral agreement between the United States and the Government of Nigeria to protect vulnerable Christian communities, eliminate jihadist activity, enhance economic cooperation, and counter regional adversaries such as the Chinese Communist Party and the Russian Federation. The agreement should include:

Commitments by the Government of Nigeria to co-fund humanitarian assistance, including through faith-based organisations, and prioritise Internally Displaced Persons and host communities in the predominantly Christian Middle Belt region;

Support for early-warning systems to prevent attacks and kidnappings, including the deployment of capable security forces to respond rapidly and hold those who ignore warnings accountable;

Removal of Fulani militias from confiscated farmland and facilitation of the voluntary return of displaced communities, with security and infrastructure support to encourage agricultural productivity;

Expansion of security cooperation with the United States, including divestment of Russian military equipment in favour of American systems through sales and financing.

➤ Technical support for the Nigerian government to reduce and eliminate violence from armed Fulani militias through:

A demobilisation, disarmament, and reintegration programme to address illicit weapons while enabling lawful self-defence;

Support for the Ministry of Livestock and ranching initiatives alongside land reform efforts;

Strengthening the recruitment and operational capabilities of security forces to respond to violent attacks.

➤ Enhanced counter-terrorism cooperation to eliminate foreign terrorist organisations posing security threats, including the provision of defence equipment and relevant drawdown authorities.

➤ Measures to counter the influence of Chinese illegal mining operations and their alleged practice of funding Fulani militias through protection payments.

➤ Implementation of the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2026, including:

Accountability mechanisms requiring demonstrable progress before additional funds are released;

Programmes to strengthen religious freedom, legal reforms, policing, and anti-money laundering capabilities;

Efforts to disrupt terrorist financing and recover illicit funds linked to militias;

Oversight of U.S. aid through a Government Accountability Office audit;

Investments via the U.S. Development Finance Corporation, particularly in the Middle Belt.

➤ Public enforcement of directives under the Country of Particular Concern designation to identify and hold perpetrators accountable.

➤ Sanctions on individuals and groups involved in violence against Christians or religious persecution.

➤ Continued visa restrictions for those implicated in religious violence.

➤ Calls for the repeal of Sharia-based codes and anti-blasphemy laws.

➤ Use of leverage, including restrictions on beef and cattle product exports to countries such as Ivory Coast, Ghana, South Africa, and Senegal, to encourage disarmament by Fulani herdsmen.

➤ Strengthening of diplomatic staffing in Nigeria.

➤ Improvements to the Foreign Military Sales process to expedite procurement of defence equipment.

➤ A National Intelligence Estimate on sectarian and communal violence in Nigeria and consideration of classifying Fulani militia groups linked to terror activities as Foreign Terrorist Organisations.

➤ Collaboration with international partners, including France, Hungary, and the United Kingdom, to address security and humanitarian concerns.