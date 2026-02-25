×

Benfica’s Prestianni Suspension Appeal Rejected For Real Madrid Clash

By Channels Television
Updated February 25, 2026
SL Benfica’s Argentine forward #25 Gianluca Prestianni hides his mouth while arguing with Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward #07 Vinicius Junior, who complained about alleged racist insults during the UEFA Champions League knockout round play-off first leg football match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid CF at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on February 17, 2026. Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP

 

Benfica midfielder Gianluca Prestianni will miss Wednesday’s Champions League play-off clash at Real Madrid after UEFA rejected his club’s appeal against his provisional suspension for alleged racial abuse.

Madrid star Vinicius Junior accused Prestianni of calling him a monkey during his side’s 1-0 win at Benfica in the first leg last week, a claim Prestianni denies.

UEFA are investigating the incident and provisionally suspended the 20-year-old for the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, pending the outcome.

“The appeal lodged by SL Benfica is dismissed. Consequently, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body’s decision of 23 February 2026 is confirmed,” said UEFA in a statement on Wednesday.

“Mr. Gianluca Prestianni remains provisionally suspended for the next UEFA club competition match for which he would otherwise be eligible.”

If UEFA finds that Prestianni racially abused Vinicius, he will be suspended for a minimum of 10 matches.

The Argentinian held his shirt over his mouth while arguing with Vinicius, after which Madrid’s star told the referee he had been abused, and the first leg was stopped for around 10 minutes.

