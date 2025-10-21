Newcastle Thrash Mourinho’s Benfica In Champions League

Harvey Barnes scored twice after coming off the bench to help Newcastle inflict more Champions League pain on Jose Mourinho’s Benfica with a 3-0 win at St. James’ Park.

Anthony Gordon fired the Magpies in front as Benfica remain without a point in Europe’s elite competition this season.

Attacker Barnes was introduced just after the hour mark and made a massive impact with two composed right-footed finishes to put Newcastle well on course to qualify from the league phase.

Eddie Howe’s men have bounced back from defeat to Barcelona in their opening game with two victories, including a 4-0 thrashing of Union Saint-Gilloise three weeks ago.

Newcastle climb above Real Madrid and Barcelona to seventh in the Champions League standings.

Mourinho described himself as a “little Magpie” to Portuguese press last month due to his respect for his mentor and former Newcastle boss Bobby Robson, who is immortalised by a statue at St. James’ Park.

Robson gave Mourinho his break by employing him on his coaching staff as a translator at Sporting Lisbon, Porto and Barcelona.

In 1999, Robson wanted the Portuguese to join him at Newcastle as an assistant manager, but Mourinho declined to begin his own managerial adventure the following year with his first spell at Benfica.

The Portuguese giants were beaten 1-0 on Mourinho’s return to Chelsea last month.

Benfica are the only side so far with three defeats from three Champions League games this season, but were left to rue not making more of their first half chances.

Dodi Lukebakio was a constant menace down the right for the visitors.

The Belgium winger forced Nick Pope into a brilliant save at his near post before Lukebakio’s curling effort from long range came crashing off the post.

Instead it was the hosts who made the breakthrough on 32 minutes.

Bruno Guimaraes played in Jacob Murphy down the right and his low cross was converted by winger Gordon for his third Champions League goal in as many games this season.

Newcastle should have added to their lead when Lewis Miley headed over when completely unmarked from a corner.

Pope got the assist for the second goal as Antonio Silva failed to intercept his throw and 27-year-old Barnes sped clear before rifling low and hard into the far corner.

Gordon teed up Barnes for another composed finish seven minutes from time as Newcastle put their Premier League goalscoring woes to one side.

Howe’s side have scored just seven times in eight league games to sit 14th in the table.

But they could contend for a top-eight finish in the Champions League to reach the last 16 automatically with games against Athletic Bilbao, Marseille, Bayer Leverkusen and PSV to come before a challenging final night trip to defending champions Paris Saint-Germain.

AFP