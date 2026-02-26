Nigeria Declares Bid For Membership Of UN Human Rights Council

Nigeria has formally declared its bid for membership of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2027–2029 term.

In a video statement, Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar announced the country’s candidature, describing the council as an important platform for dialogue, conflict prevention, and international cooperation on human rights.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to collaborate with the council’s mechanisms, stressing that these instruments are vital for the global promotion and protection of human rights.

Tuggar highlighted plans to finance safe schools and strengthen secure learning environments as part of government efforts to protect children in the face of security challenges.

“While no nation is immune, Nigeria’s experiences have only deepened our resolve to protect the right to life and the security of all citizens, especially our children whose right to learn in safety is a sacred priority. To this end, we have accelerated the national plan on financing state schools, providing critical investments to secure learning environment,” he said.

“We’re also strengthening accountability through ongoing reforms and regional and international cooperation to ensure international human rights and humanitarian standards are mainstreamed into all internal security operations with the primary focus of protecting civilians.”

“Nigeria remains resolute in its commitment to freedom of religion and belief. We view the peaceful coexistence of all faith communities as the essential foundation of our national unity.

“Nigeria remains resolute in ensuring a society where every citizen, regardless of creed or tribe, stands protected under the shield of justice.”

The minister also pointed to economic reforms, social investment initiatives, and the country’s expanding digital economy as measures aimed at fostering development and stability.

“Nigeria knows firsthand that the exercise of human rights today is inseparable from environmental protection,” he added.

“Through climate adaptation strategies, Nigeria remains committed to advancing climate action, anchored in human rights and sustainable development for future generations.”

He emphasised that Nigeria understands the responsibilities of council membership and is prepared to work with international partners to promote peace, justice, and sustainable development in Africa and beyond.

Nigeria previously served on the Human Rights Council until 2020 after its re-election for the 2018–2020 term. Elections to the council are held annually, with members serving three-year terms on a rotational basis.

Angola, Egypt, Mauritius, and South Africa were recently elected for the 2026–2028 term.