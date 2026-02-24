FG Faults US Congress’s Comment On ‘Religious Persecution’ In Nigeria

The Federal Government has faulted the stance of the US Congress on “the persecution” of Christians.

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

“It is important to state clearly that Nigeria does not have, and has never had, a state policy of religious persecution,” the minister said.

“The violence being confronted by our security agencies is not driven by government policy or religious bias, but by complex security threats, including terrorism, organised criminality, and longstanding communal tensions.”

On Monday, the United States House Committees on Appropriations and Foreign Affairs formally submitted a report to the White House outlining their findings and recommendations on the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

The submission follows President Donald Trump’s decision to redesignate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern.

The president subsequently directed Congressman Riley Moore and Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, Tom Cole, to lead a comprehensive investigation into the reported persecution of Christian communities by terrorists, as well as the broader security challenges confronting Nigeria.

Moore stated that the US team now has what he described as a clear understanding of the security threats in Nigeria and the alleged persecution faced by Christians. He urged the Nigerian government to seize the opportunity to deepen and strengthen its relationship with the United States.

However, the Federal Government said while Nigeria battles insecurity, the country’s Constitution of the Federal “guarantees freedom of religion and freedom of worship for all citizens.

“The Federal Government remains firmly committed to upholding these constitutional protections and to ensuring equal protection under the law”.

It said efforts are ongoing “to improve humanitarian response for internally displaced persons, facilitate the safe return of affected communities, and promote community-based peacebuilding initiatives that foster sustainable coexistence”.