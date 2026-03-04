Joao Pedro Hat-Trick Fires Chelsea Past Villa To Boost Top Four Hopes

In the tight race for Champions League qualification, Joao Pedro scored a hat-trick for Chelsea, who came from behind to beat Aston Villa 4-1, pushing Liverpool down to sixth spot.

Douglas Luiz flicked home in the second minute to put Unai Emery’s men ahead but Joao Pedro tapped home in the 35th minute for his 12th Premier League goal of the season.

A clever clip over the goalkeeper on the cusp of half-time gave the Brazilian his second of the game.

Cole Palmer made it 3-1 in the second half and Joao Pedro tapped home Alejandro Garnacho’s cross to complete his hat-trick.

READ ALSO: Forest Rock Man City’s Title Charge With Draw

The win lifted Chelsea to fifth spot in the Premier League, three points behind fourth-placed Villa.

The top five teams in the Premier League are almost certain to qualify for the Champions League thanks to the strong showing of English sides in Europe this season.

West Ham beat Fulham 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Crysencio Summerville to move level with Forest on 28 points.

Forest and West Ham are now just one point behind Tottenham, who are in action against Crystal Palace on Thursday.

AFP