Watkins Ends Drought As Aston Villa Beat Lille In Europa League 

Ollie Watkins ended his goal drought as the Aston Villa striker sealed a 1-0 win against Lille in the Europa League last-16 first leg on Thursday.

Watkins netted for the first time in eight games in all competitions to put Villa on track for a place in the quarter-finals.

The England international’s second-half goal was only his ninth in a disappointing personal campaign, with just two in his last 13 matches.

Watkins’ relief at getting back on the scoresheet was palpable when he celebrated his header at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Thanks to Watkins, Unai Emery’s side, who beat Lille in the 2024 UEFA Conference League quarter-finals, will head into the second leg at Villa Park on March 19 as favourites to advance.

Villa have won eight of their nine Europa games this season as they step up their bid to end a 30-year trophy drought.

Emery’s men had stumbled in recent weeks, winning only one of their last five Premier League matches, with their last two a chastening defeat at bottom of the table Wolves and a 4-1 thrashing by Chelsea.

But beating Lille was a major boost before a crucial clash at Manchester United on Sunday in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

It was also a landmark 100th victory for Emery as Villa boss.

“Ollie is working and being consistent with his task. Then of course he’s scoring but we need more numbers with the other players,” Emery said.

“The most important thing is how we played a serious match. We know how difficult it is with the atmosphere they have here.

“For them to play an English team you can feel it a little bit, a huge motivation for the opponent.”

After all six Premier Leagues clubs failed to win their Champions League last-16 first legs this week, Villa restored a little English pride.

Lille striker Olivier Giroud had scored in each of his previous eight matches against Villa, netting 10 times between 2013 and 2020 for Arsenal and Chelsea.

The 39-year-old almost bagged another at Villa’s expense late in the first half, getting front of Ezri Konsa for a diving header that whistled wide.

But Watkins made the breakthrough in the 61st minute, meeting Emiliano Buendia’s flick on with a looping header over Lille keeper Berke Ozer.

Watkins should have scored again after Douglas Luiz’s pass sent him racing clear, but this time he couldn’t finish as Ozer did enough to put him off.

Emiliano Martinez saved Lille substitute Matias Fernandez-Pardo’s stinging strike as Villa held firm.

Porto sparkle

Lorenzo Pellegrini rescued a 1-1 draw for Roma in their all-Italian showdown at Bologna.

Fifth-placed Roma are 12 points above eighth-placed Bologna in Serie A.

But they fell behind when Federico Bernardeschi struck in the 50th minute with a clinical finish from Jonathan Rowe’s assist.

Pellegrini came off the bench to haul Roma level in the 71st minute, tapping in from Donyell Malen’s pass.

Portuguese league leaders Porto won 2-1 at Stuttgart after surviving a fightback from the German side.

Terem Moffi gave Porto the lead in the 21st minute, the Nigerian striker lashing home from Borja Sainz’s pass.

Rodrigo Mora doubled Porto’s advantage six minutes later, applying a cushioned finish to Zaidu Sanusi’s cross.

Stuttgart’s Deniz Undav turned sharply to smash a half-volley past Porto keeper Diogo Costa in the 40th minute.

Ten-man Panathinaikos earned a shock 1-0 home win against Real Betis.

Fourth in the Greek Super League, Panathinaikos had wing-back Anass Zaroury was sent off for a second booking after fouling Abde Ezzalzouli in the 59th minute.

But Betis, fifth in La Liga, were stunned when Vicente Taborda converted an 88th-minute penalty after Diego Llorente was sent off for a foul on Karol Swiderski.

Later on Thursday, Premier League strugglers Nottingham Forest host Midtjylland.

Celta Vigo clash with Lyon, Ferencvaros meet Sporting Braga and Genk face Freiburg.

AFP