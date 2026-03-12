Europa League: Crystal Palace Labour To Draw With AEK Larnaca

Crystal Palace laboured to a 0-0 draw at home to AEK Larnaca in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League last-16 tie on Thursday.

Palace created a glut of chances on a wet and windy night at Selhurst Park but failed to score against their Cypriot opponents for the second time this season, having lost 1-0 to Larnaca in the league phase.

French forward Jean-Philippe Mateta came on as a late substitute for his first Palace appearance since January 25 after a move to AC Milan collapsed due to concerns over a knee injury.

Oliver Glasner’s side will go to Cyprus next week seeking to keep alive their first full venture into European football.

Should they get through they could meet two-time runners-up Fiorentina in the quarter-finals. The Italians edged past Rakow Czestochowa of Poland 2-1 in Florence thanks to a stoppage-time penalty.

Strasbourg, who finished top in the league phase, maintained their unbeaten record in Europe this season with a 2-1 win away to Croatian side Rijeka.

Former Tottenham striker Troy Parrott scored both goals for AZ Alkmaar in a 2-1 victory over Sparta Prague, while Spain’s Rayo Vallecano won 3-1 away to Turkish team Samsunspor.

AEK Athens are on course for the quarter-finals after a 4-0 win at Slovenians Celje, while Shakhtar Donetsk won 3-1 at Lech Poznan. Bundesliga club Mainz drew 0-0 at Czech side Signa Olomouc.

AFP