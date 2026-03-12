×

Europa League: Crystal Palace Labour To Draw With AEK Larnaca

Oliver Glasner's side will go to Cyprus next week seeking to keep alive their first full venture into European football.

By Channels Television
Updated March 12, 2026
Twitter
Photo: X@CPFC

 

Crystal Palace laboured to a 0-0 draw at home to AEK Larnaca in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League last-16 tie on Thursday.

Palace created a glut of chances on a wet and windy night at Selhurst Park but failed to score against their Cypriot opponents for the second time this season, having lost 1-0 to Larnaca in the league phase.

French forward Jean-Philippe Mateta came on as a late substitute for his first Palace appearance since January 25 after a move to AC Milan collapsed due to concerns over a knee injury.

Oliver Glasner’s side will go to Cyprus next week seeking to keep alive their first full venture into European football.

Should they get through they could meet two-time runners-up Fiorentina in the quarter-finals. The Italians edged past Rakow Czestochowa of Poland 2-1 in Florence thanks to a stoppage-time penalty.

Strasbourg, who finished top in the league phase, maintained their unbeaten record in Europe this season with a 2-1 win away to Croatian side Rijeka.

Former Tottenham striker Troy Parrott scored both goals for AZ Alkmaar in a 2-1 victory over Sparta Prague, while Spain’s Rayo Vallecano won 3-1 away to Turkish team Samsunspor.

AEK Athens are on course for the quarter-finals after a 4-0 win at Slovenians Celje, while Shakhtar Donetsk won 3-1 at Lech Poznan. Bundesliga club Mainz drew 0-0 at Czech side Signa Olomouc.

AFP

More Stories