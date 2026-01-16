Glasner To Leave Crystal Palace At End Of The Season

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner confirmed on Friday that he will leave the Premier League club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The Austrian led the Eagles to their first major trophy by winning the FA Cup last season.

Glasner, who also won the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022, has been linked with managerial jobs at Manchester United and Tottenham.

“A decision has already been taken, months ago,” Glasner told a press conference ahead of Palace’s trip to Sunderland on Saturday.

“I had a meeting with (Palace chairman) Steve (Parish) in October, during the international break.

“We had a very long talk, and I told him I will not sign a new contract.”

READ ALSO: Man City Agree Deal To Sign Guehi

The 51-year-old arrived at Selhurst Park in February 2024 and guided Palace out of the relegation places and into a 10th-place finish.

Last season, they finished 12th but produced arguably the club’s greatest moment by beating Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley to lift the FA Cup.

That secured European qualification for the first time in the club’s history, but they were demoted from the Europa League to the Conference League due to a breach of multi-club ownership rules.

Glasner has consistently voiced his frustration this season at not having a bigger squad to work with, and they have run out of steam in recent weeks after a bright start to the campaign.

Palace are winless in their past nine games, culminating in an embarrassing FA Cup exit to sixth-tier Macclesfield last weekend.

Glasner also confirmed that club captain Marc Guehi is on the brink of a transfer to Manchester City.

However, he promised to do all he can to deliver more glory in the Conference League before he departs.

“I’m just looking for a new challenge,” said the Palace boss.

“I haven’t spoken to any other club, I told the players that and promised them today I will give my best to give the best season in Crystal Palace history, the best points tally in history.”

AFP