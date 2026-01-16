Man City Agree Deal To Sign Guehi

Manchester City have agreed a deal in principle to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi as they battle a defensive crisis, reports said on Friday.

The England defender, 25, was close to joining Liverpool on transfer deadline day in September before the move collapsed.

Other clubs reportedly interested in Guehi, including Liverpool once again and Bayern Munich, were understood to be targeting a move at the end of the season, when Guehi was due to be a free agent.

Sky Sports said the move was in the final stages.

Pep Guardiola, speaking on the eve of City’s match against Manchester United, was tight-lipped when asked about the club’s potential interest in Guehi, stressing he had “nothing to say”.

captained Palace to FA Cup success in May against City and has won 26 England caps.

City boss Guardiola, whose team are second in the Premier League, six points behind Arsenal, said the team were desperately short of defensive options.

“Without John (Stones), without Ruben (Dias), without Josko (Gvardiol), we are in a difficult situation for not one game but a long, long period,” he said.

“It’s a difficult situation. Ruben will be back soon. Josko, no. John, hopefully we’ll see.”

AFP