Guardiola Puts Haaland Above Isak In List Of World’s Top Strikers

Pep Guardiola said Erling Haaland is “a little bit above” Alexander Isak as the Manchester City boss responded to Arne Slot’s claim that Liverpool’s new signing was “maybe the best striker in the world.”

Isak could make his Liverpool debut at Burnley on Sunday after the Sweden star completed a British-record £125 million ($169 million) move from Newcastle on transfer deadline day.

Liverpool manager Slot hailed Isak’s quality after the 25-year-old trained with the Premier League champions for the first time this week.

But his suggestion that Isak could be the world’s best did not go down well with City boss Guardiola.

Haaland has scored 88 times in 100 Premier League games for City since signing from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, helping them win two Premier League titles, the Champions League, and the FA Cup.

Isak moved to Newcastle from Real Sociedad in 2022 and scored 54 goals in 86 league appearances, helping the Magpies end their 56-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup last season.

READ ALSO: Man City, Premier League End Months-Long dispute Over Rules On Commercial deals

Guardiola was quick to back Haaland as the cream of the crop on Friday.

“A little bit above,” he said of Haaland. “Isak is an exceptional player. You asked me about Erling, and he is top.

“Isak must be a top player because of what they paid. Another one would say Kylian Mbappe, another Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I wouldn’t change Erling for anyone. I know him. I like him.”

Guardiola will need Haaland at his predatory best as City seek to get back on track in Sunday’s Manchester derby after successive defeats against Tottenham and Brighton.

After a disappointing third-place finish last season, Guardiola hoped his revamped team would hit the ground running, but they have been beset by injuries and defensive problems.

‘Huge’ Donnarumma

City have brought in Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain to replace Ederson, who left for Fenerbahce after eight years in Manchester.

The Brazilian was a mainstay of City’s dynastic run in the Premier League, but his form dipped over the past two seasons.

Ederson’s ability to launch attacks with his superb range of passing contrasts with Donnarumma’s more rudimentary skills on the ball, but Guardiola has no concerns about the change.

“I always try to adapt to the quality of the players. I wouldn’t demand Gigi do something he is uncomfortable with,” said Guardiola, who refused to confirm whether Donnarumma or James Trafford would start in goal against United at the Etihad Stadium.

“We are talking about the best goalkeeper I have ever seen with distribution, short and long passes, in Ederson.

“We didn’t take Gigi to do what Ederson has done. Gigi has another quality. He is so tall. He is so huge.

“All the keepers save shots, bring personality to the team, and are a big presence. He has done that in the biggest games.”

Guardiola is not worried despite City’s slow start to the season.

“When you change 10 players in four or five months, everything needs to be settled, fixed, and consistent,” he said.

“We are still doing many good things, but we still need to be more consistent than we have been. Step by step we will do it.”

AFP