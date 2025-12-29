Spurs Rising Star Gray Eager To Keep Learning After First Senior Goal

Tottenham Hotspur teenager Archie Gray is determined to improve after scoring his first professional goal in a valuable 1-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Gray was at fault when Spurs conceded a goal in a 3-0 loss at Nottingham Forest a fortnight ago after being dispossessed on the edge of his own penalty area, but was backed by Spurs manager Thomas Frank afterwards.

The 19-year-old retained his place in Spurs’ midfield and rewarded that decision at Selhurst Park with a close-range header to score for the first time on his 112th professional appearance.

“It was a difficult game for me at Forest,” said Gray after he helped Tottenham to only a second win in their last nine Premier League matches.

“The mistake was obviously my fault, but in that game, I just tried to get on the ball as much as I could, tried to be positive and forget about the mistake.

“Obviously, (this still wasn’t the best game; it was a scrappy game, but to get a goal is something every child dreams of,” he also told SpursPlay.

“We knew if we could keep a clean sheet, we would get the chances to try and get a goal. Our back four was amazing, and everyone was fair with the mentality.

“I just found myself in the right place at the right time, and it was probably Richy’s (Richarlison’s) flick which did all the work. I was standing what, two yards out from the goal?

“I didn’t really have much to do, but it’s an incredible feeling.”

Gray comes from a long line of professional footballers, with his relatives including Eddie and Frank Gray, both stars of the celebrated Leeds team of the early 1970s.

But it was advice from his father, Andy Gray, the former Nottingham Forest forwardthatay helped him recover from his recent error.

“My Dad has always said to me, after you make a mistake, just go get on the ball and don’t be scared,” Gray explained. “That is something that stuck with me, and I will never go hiding for the ball or anything like that.

“It is not something I have ever done or will do. If I make a mistake, that is football sometimes, and I have just got to learn from that. I have, and I’ve been working on training every day to put it right.”

AFP