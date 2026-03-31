Tinubu Condemns Plateau, Kaduna Killings, Vows Perpetrators Won’t Go ‘Unpunished’

President Bola Tinubu has ordered security operatives to go after the masterminds of the killings in Plateau and Kaduna, describing the incidents as “barbaric and cowardly”.

Gunmen killed about 28 persons in Angwan Rukuba district, Jos, Plateau State, on Sunday. Some assailants attacked in Kahir village in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State, leaving several people dead.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu said the killing and abduction of wedding guests in Kaduna was an affront to all that Nigeria stands for.

He directed security agencies to intensify efforts to pursue the perpetrators and those spreading misinformation that can inflame tensions and further endanger lives.

President Tinubu reaffirmed that security agencies are actively addressing the situation and stressed that public cooperation is vital to maintaining peace and protecting lives and property.

The ex-Lagos State governor said there is a need for communities to comply with evacuation, relocation, and related advice and processes.

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“I urge our security agencies to be more proactive in preventing these attacks by acting on early warning intelligence. All the remaining abductees from Kahir village must be rescued immediately,” Tinubu was quoted as saying.

“I commend Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State for his efforts in containing the situation in Jos and Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State for supporting the rescue and containment efforts.

“I assure the people and government of the two states of my support. I commiserate with the families of those killed and pray for the quick recovery of the injured. Our government is currently acquiring more sophisticated equipment to enable our security agencies to track and smash criminals, in real time, wherever they are.”

In the meantime, Governor Caleb Mutfwang says the state won’t bow to fear despite the attack.

“Plateau State will not succumb to fear or intimidation. We shall emerge stronger, united, and resolute in our commitment to peace,” the governor said on Tuesday.

Describing the attack as senseless, Mutfwang noted that the victims were law-abiding citizens caught off guard.

His comment came amid condemnation by opposition leaders and Nigerians. Ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar; Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso have all tasked authorities to go beyond statements and address the killings.