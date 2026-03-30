Natasha Demands Action From Defence Chief Over Plateau Killings

Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has called for decisive action from Nigeria’s military leadership following the latest wave of killings in Plateau State.

In a post shared on her Facebook page on Monday, the lawmaker directly addressed the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, urging him to move beyond assurances and deliver concrete security outcomes.

“Dear General Christopher Musa… Angwan Rukuba is another brutal reminder that Nigerians remain unprotected.

“During your screening at the Senate chambers, your words were filled with promises, and I allowed myself a sigh of relief… at last, I thought. Well, prove NOW you are different and secure lives, or step aside.

“Enough of condolences. Enough of excuses. Nigerians want action, protection, and results,” she wrote.

READ ALSO: Plateau Govt Imposes 48-Hour Curfew In Jos North After Deadly Attack

Her comments followed a deadly attack on Sunday night in Angwan Rukuba and surrounding communities in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, where gunmen opened fire on residents.

Witnesses said the assailants, numbering over 20 and riding motorcycles, began shooting indiscriminately at a busy junction and an open-air bar before extending the attack to nearby residential areas, including those inhabited by students of the University of Jos.

The attack left scores dead, with many others injured.

“The attackers just rode past and started shooting sporadically. People were running in different directions,” a resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said while describing the chaos.

The attack came weeks after no fewer than 20 security operatives and vigilantes were reportedly killed when heavily armed bandits ambushed a joint patrol team in Wanka and the surrounding communities of the Garga area in the Kanam Local Government Area of the state.

The violence triggered tension in the area, with some youths reportedly blocking major roads in protest.

In response, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang condemned the attack as “barbaric and unprovoked” and convened emergency security meetings. He also visited the residence and assured that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

The state government also imposed a 48-hour curfew in Jos North to contain further escalation and restore order.

The latest incident adds to a series of violent attacks in Plateau and neighbouring states, where communities have faced repeated attacks, killings, kidnappings, and cattle rustling in recent years.