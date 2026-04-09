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Watkins Propels Villa Towards Europa League Semis, Forest Hold Porto

Freiburg also have one foot in the last four after beating Celta Vigo 3-0.

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated April 9, 2026
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Aston Villa’s English striker #11 Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the UEFA Europa League quarter final first leg football match between Bologna and Aston Villa at the Renato Dall’Ara stadium in Bologna on April 9, 2026. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP)

 

Ollie Watkins scored twice as Aston Villa beat Bologna 3-1 in their Europa League quarter-final, first leg on Thursday, while Nottingham Forest held Porto 1-1 thanks to a comical own goal from Martim Fernandes.

Freiburg also have one foot in the last four after beating Celta Vigo 3-0.

Villa boss Unai Emery is aiming to win the competition for a fifth time and the favourites rode their luck to emerge victorious in Italy.

Bologna made a bright start to their first European quarter-final in 27 years.

 

Aston Villa’s Belgian midfielder #24 Amadou Onana fights for the ball with Bologna’s English forward #11 Jonathan Rowe during the UEFA Europa League quarter final first leg football match between Bologna and Aston Villa at the Renato Dall’Ara stadium in Bologna on April 9, 2026. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP)

 

An Ezri Konsa own goal was ruled out by a VAR review for a marginal offside against Santiago Castro before Lewis Ferguson hit the bar.

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But the Coppa Italia winners were undone by some awful set-piece defending to allow Villa two of their goals.

Konsa headed into an unguarded net just before the break after Federico Ravaglia flapped at a corner.

Watkins quickly doubled the visitors’ advantage after half-time with a cool finish after Emi Buendia won possession deep in Bologna territory.

Federico Bernardeschi hit the post and Jonathan Rowe was denied by a brilliant Emi Martinez save.

 

Aston Villa’s English striker #11 Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the UEFA Europa League quarter final first leg football match between Bologna and Aston Villa at the Renato Dall’Ara stadium in Bologna on April 9, 2026. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP)

 

Rowe’s stunning finish in the 90th minute looked to have given Bologna a foothold in the tie.

But Watkins was left completely unmarked to tap in from a corner deep into stoppage time.

 Freiburg’s record run

 

Villa will face the winners of the tie between Porto and Forest should they progress to the semi-finals.

An all-English affair in the last four is on the cards after Forest were handed a gift by Fernandes.

Nottingham Forest’s English defender #44 Zach Abbott (R) vies for the bal with FC Porto’s Nigerian forward #29 Terem Moffi during the UEFA Europa League quarter final first leg football match between FC Porto and Nottingham forest at Dragao Stadium in Porto, on April 9, 2026. (Photo by Miguel RIOPA / AFP)

Porto capitalised on a strong start when William Gomes turned in at the far post.

But the lead lasted barely two minutes before Fernandes found his own net from just inside the Porto half as he overhit a pass back to goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Forest striker Igor Jesus had a goal ruled out in the second half, but the visitors were happier with the draw that leaves the tie up for grabs next week at the City Ground.

 

SC Freiburg’s German defender #17 Lukas Kubler (L) and SC Freiburg’s Croatian forward #31 Igor Matanovic celebrate after the UEFA Europa League Quarter final First Leg football match between SC Freiburg and Celta Vigo in Freiburg, on April 9, 2026. (Photo by Silas STEIN / AFP)

 

The best European run in Freiburg’s history looks set to continue after Celta were blown away by the Bundesliga side.

Vincenzo Grifo’s curling effort gave the home side the perfect start on 10 minutes.

Niklas Beste doubled Freiburg’s lead at the end of a fine team move and Matthias Ginter headed in 12 minutes from time to secure a commanding first leg lead.

Braga and Real Betis drew 1-1 in the other quarter-final, first leg on Wednesday.

 

AFP

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