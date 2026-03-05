Body of Benchers Sanctions 17 Lawyers Over Professional Misconduct

The Body of Benchers has sanctioned 17 lawyers over professional misconduct, with penalties ranging from two to five years’ suspension handed to the erring lawyers.

The revelation was made at the Body of Benchers’ annual lecture and presentation of the report of the Disciplinary Committee for the year 2025.

In attendance were senior members of the bar and bench, including the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun: the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN,: the President of the Nigeria Bar Association, Afam Osigwe, SAN, and several Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

It was the second annual lecture of the Body of Benchers holding in Abuja,

The conference, which features the presentation of the yearly report of the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, is an opportunity for retrospect and to chart a new path to sustaining ethics and enhancing professionalism.

Conversations around discipline and mentorship for young lawyers are spotlighted.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Oluokoje, expresses concerns over the rising cases of lawyers involved in financial fraud.

He said over 100 senior lawyers are currently being prosecuted by the commission over matters relating to financial fraud.

One critical aspect of the conference is the presentation of the 2025 Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee’s report, where 17 lawyers were penalised for various offences.

The Body of Benchers is the regulatory body for the legal profession in Nigeria, and as the second annual lecture ends, the message around discipline, ethics, and professionalism resonates strongly with participants.