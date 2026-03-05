OpenAI Tops $25bn In Annualised Revenue

Artificial intelligence startup OpenAI topped $25 billion in annualised revenue as of ​the end of last month, The Information ‌reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the figure.

This is a 17% increase from the $21.4 billion in ​annualised revenue that the company generated at the end ​of the year, the report said.

OpenAI is expanding into ​the enterprise market by teaming up with four of the world’s largest consulting firms, betting that a more hands-on ​approach will help corporate clients move beyond ​pilot projects to full-scale AI deployments.

In the enterprise race, OpenAI faces competition from rivals such as Anthropic and giants like Google that are selling AI capabilities to enterprises.

Since late 2022, OpenAI has gone from effectively ​zero revenue ​to more ⁠than $20 billion in annualised revenue in 2025. Its rival, Anthropic, has followed a similar trajectory, climbing to roughly $9 billion in annualized revenue.

OpenAI is targeting roughly $600 billion in total compute spending through 2030, as the ChatGPT maker ⁠lays the groundwork ​for an IPO that could ​value it at up to $1 trillion.