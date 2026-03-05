Tinubu Oversees Historic Resolution Of OPL 245 Dispute

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday announced the successful conclusion of a historic settlement agreement between the Federal Government of Nigeria, ENI, and Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited (NAEL).

The agreement was reached at a meeting in the President’s office attended by the Chief Executive Officer of Eni, Claudio Descalzi; Chief Operating Officer of Eni, Guido Brusco; Head of Sub-Saharan Region, Mario Bello; Managing Director of Nigerian Agip Exploration, Fabrizio Bolondi; and Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen.

This brought to a close the long-standing dispute over Oil Prospecting Licence (OPL) 245, paving the way for the development of one of Nigeria’s most significant deepwater resources, according to a statement by his media aide, Bayo Onanuga.

It said that the agreement, signed in Abuja, marked the resolution of a dispute spanning more than 15 years and restores clarity and stability to an asset widely recognised as one of Nigeria’s most commercially promising deepwater blocks.

“With the dispute now settled, the pathway is clear for Final Investment Decision on the Zabazaba–Etan development, a project capable of adding approximately 150,000 barrels per day to Nigeria’s production capacity and strengthening the country’s long-term energy outlook,” the statement partly read.

President Tinubu described the agreement as a strategic milestone in Nigeria’s economic reform agenda, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to resolving legacy disputes, restoring investor confidence, and ensuring that Nigeria’s natural resources deliver sustainable value to the Nigerian people.

“This resolution sends a clear signal to global investors that Nigeria is prepared to address legacy issues transparently, uphold the rule of law, and create a stable environment for long-term capital,” the President was quoted as saying.

Tinubu’s presidential adviser on energy, Olu Arowolo-Verheijen, said the settlement also represented a “significant improvement on the 2011 Resolution Agreement, reflecting the policy framework established under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the administration’s broader fiscal and governance reforms in the energy sector”.

“The revised terms strike a balanced outcome providing investors with the clarity and predictability required to proceed with major deepwater investments, while ensuring stronger value accretion and safeguards for the Federation”, Arowolo-Verheijen added.

The statement further revealed that the agreement is part of a wider programme of reforms undertaken since 2023 to restore Nigeria’s competitiveness in global energy markets.

These reforms, anchored in the Petroleum Industry Act and supported by targeted executive actions, it said, had already contributed to renewed investor interest and significant capital inflows into Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

“By resolving the OPL 245 dispute, the Federal Government has removed one of the most prominent legacy risks in Nigeria’s upstream sector and reinforced its commitment to predictable regulation, transparent governance, and commercially viable investment frameworks”, Arowolo-Verjeihen further said.

President Tinubu commended all institutions and stakeholders who contributed to achieving the settlement, including the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), NNPC Limited, and the leadership of ENI.

“The successful resolution underscores the Tinubu Administration’s determination to unlock Nigeria’s strategic energy assets, attract responsible investment, and ensure that the nation’s resources translate into growth, jobs, and long-term prosperity for Nigerians,” it added.