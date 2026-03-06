Alleged Murder: Court Hears Case Of Domestic Staff Charged With Killing Justice Ajumogbia’s Daughter

Justice Ibironke Harrison of the Lagos High Court has also heard the case of two domestic staff, Abigail Peter and Olusegun Olatunji, charged with the murder of their boss, Aribim Ajumogobia.

Ajumogobia is the daughter of a Federal High Court judge, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, while the father, Soboma Ajumogobia, is the brother of a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Odeon Ajumogobia.

At the trial of the case on Thursday, the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) testifying as the fourth prosecution witness, DSP Gafar Oderinde, tendered the video recording the police had of the two suspects shortly after their arrest.

The court watched the video, after which the IPO detailed the findings of the police, including the fact that the body of the deceased, Chuchu Ajumogobia, was found at the entrance gate of her parents’ home in Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The policeman also told the court that the security man, Umaru Mohammed, was poisoned with an unspecified substance that made him fall asleep. The security dog, which was to act as backup, was tied down, preventing it from noticing and barking during the crime.

The witness also disclosed that laptops, human hair, and other items recovered from the suspects have been kept in the exhibit room, while all items of clothing that had blood stains recovered from the crime have been handed over to forensics for DNA tests.

Justice Harrison has adjourned till March 12 for the cross-examination of the fourth prosecution witness.

How It Began

The 1st and 2nd defendants, Abigail, aged 21, the deceased’s housemaid, and Olatunji, 35, the deceased’s driver, were found to have conspired with each other to carry out the murder of their boss, Chuchu, 37, by stabbing her with scissors.

The offence was said to have been committed on July 30, 2024, at about 11 pm.

On February 10, 2025, the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, Babajide Martins, filed a 2-count charge against Abigail Peters, the domestic maid, and Olusegun Olatunji, the driver of the late Chuchu Ajumogobia.

They were arraigned in April 2025, and they both pleaded not guilty.

A forensic pathologist from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Sunday Soyemi, who testified as the first prosecution witness, tendered the post-mortem report.

The complainant and brother of the deceased, Awonaribo Ajumogobia, 33, testified as the second prosecution witness. He told the court that he received a phone call from one of the defendants, Olusegun Olatunji, who was dead at his parents’ house.

He said he immediately visited the scene and found her corpse outside the compound. He explained that the corpse was later evacuated to Mainland General Hospital, Yaba, for preservation and an autopsy.

Inspector Tope Ijatuyi from the Ikoyi Police Division was the third prosecution witness. He gave evidence about the preliminary investigation conducted on the day of the incident.