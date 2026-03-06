IPAC Faults Electoral Act, Says Parties At Liberty To Choose Primary Format

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has faulted the provisions in the newly enacted Electoral Act 2026 are not urgently amended.

IPAC Chairman, Yusuf Dantalle, in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, stated that political parties were at liberty to choose their mode of primary election in line with their constitution.

This comes shortly after the Council warned that political parties across the country may boycott the 2027 general elections if controversial provisions in the newly enacted Electoral Act 2026 are not urgently amended.

It argued that the law, recently signed by President Bola Tinubu, contains provisions that could undermine internal party democracy and weaken the credibility of the electoral process.

Addressing journalists after an emergency meeting with leaders and representatives of political parties at the council’s national secretariat in Abuja, IPAC National Chairman, Yusuf Dantalle, said the council had resolved to mobilise parties nationwide to resist the provisions if the National Assembly fails to correct them.

Dantalle said that though the Electoral Act 2026 was intended to address anomalies in the Electoral Act 2022, several sections of the new legislation introduced fresh challenges capable of weakening multiparty democracy.

Watch the video below: