2027: APGA Asks INEC To Reintroduce Indirect Mode Of Primary

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) wants a reintroduction of indirect primaries for political parties.

APGA’s National Chairman, Sylvester Ezeokenwa, said this on Tuesday when featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

In the recently signed Electoral Act (2026), parties were mandated to conduct direct primaries or adopt the consensus candidacy.

He argued that direct primaries could pose logistics challenges for political parties.

