APGA Congratulates Soludo On Re-Election In Anambra Poll

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has congratulated Governor Chukwuma Soludo on his victory in the November 8, 2025, Anambra State governorship election.

In a statement signed by the party’s publicity secretary, Ejimofor Opara, the party described the victory as “historic and resounding,” noting that Governor Soludo secured 73 per cent of the total votes cast and won in 98 per cent of the 326 electoral wards across the state.

According to APGA, the outcome reflects the overwhelming confidence of ‘Ndi’ Anambra in the governor’s leadership, reforms, and vision for a “liveable and prosperous homeland”.

The statement described the triumph as “not just an electoral outcome, but a referendum on performance, progressive governance, and a reaffirmation of APGA as the true political identity of Ndi Igbo”.

Party Thanks Tinubu

The party expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for ensuring an atmosphere of peace and fairness throughout the election and commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a transparent and credible poll.

APGA also appreciated the security agencies for their professionalism and vigilance during the exercise.

The party, however, mourned the death of one of its members, Francis Ibe, the councillor of Owerre-Ezukala and leader of the Orumba South council, who was reportedly shot dead by gunmen shortly after casting his vote.

APGA prayed for the repose of his soul and called for the arrest and prosecution of his killers.

The party further extended appreciation to the people of Anambra State for their patience, courage, and participation in the electoral process, describing them as “the true winners of this election”.

APGA urged all candidates and political parties that participated in the election to accept Governor Soludo’s olive branch and work with him to strengthen peace and accelerate development in the state.

“As Governor Soludo embarks on his second term, APGA remains committed to building institutions, deepening democracy, expanding economic opportunities, and safeguarding the future of every Anambra son and daughter,” the statement added.

Gov Poll

The Anambra State governor was declared the winner of the November 8 governorship election by INEC.

According to the results announced by INEC in the early hours of Sunday, Soludo won by a landslide in the 21 local government areas of the state.

The State Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Omoregie Edoba, declared Soludo as the winner of the exercise after the collation of results from the local government areas of the state where the election was held.

INEC said Soludo scored 422,664 votes.

His closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 99,445 votes, while Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) came third with 37,753 votes.

John Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) scored 8,208 votes.

George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP) and Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 10,576 votes and 1,401 votes, respectively.