‘I Remain Grateful’: Soludo Visits Tinubu At State House (PHOTOS)

The governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, has visited President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja and is grateful to the Nigerian leader for his continued goodwill to the people of the state.

Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) disclosed this in a post on his X handle on Friday.

“Yesterday, I paid a courtesy visit to my dear friend and brother of over 22 years, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, at the State House, Abuja,” the post read.

“Mr. President received me with his usual warmth, big smile, and open arms. He again personally congratulated me on the resounding mandate given to me by the good people of Anambra State in the just-concluded governorship election – a victory he described as a testament to the trust and confidence Ndi Anambra have in our shared vision for a livable and prosperous homeland.”

The Anambra governor thanked Tinubu for working with his administration for a better state and country.

According to him, with such collaboration, Nigeria’s dreams will become a reality.

“I remain deeply grateful to Mr. President for his immediate congratulatory message on that historic day, and for his continued goodwill and support for Anambra State,” Governor Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), who was recently re-elected for a second term, said.

“We are one Nigeria, and together – with God on our side – we will build the Anambra and the Nigeria of our dreams. May Anambra continue to win!”

