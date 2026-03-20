Why I Took Action Against Native Doctors Promising Wealth Without Work — Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, on Friday explained why his administration clamped down on some native doctors in the state.

At a media chat in Akwa, the state capital, Soludo explained that though he was not against traditional religion, some criminals commit crimes under the guise of traditional worship.

READ ALSO: Native Doctor Arrested In Anambra Over Alleged Rituals, Fake Currency Supply

“They call it ‘oso Soludo,’ that is the run by criminal native doctors. We have made this very clear over and over again that we understand traditional religion,” the governor said.

“We also understand the difference between the traditional religion and criminal idolatry. We support freedom of worship, freedom of religion. Anybody can worship the way you want, provided you realise that your own right ends where the other person’s own starts.

“Where your own practices and preaches now breed criminality, that is where we come in. Traditional religion is a purist religion,” he added.

The governor further stated that some native doctors were involved in preparing charms for kidnappers and armed robbers, and were engaged in evil practices that might not exclude human sacrifices for money and protection.

He said it was the duty of the state government to stop diabolical rituals that had given rise to evil practices such as ‘Ego Mbute,’ ‘Oke-Ite,’ ‘Yahoo Plus,’ and idolatry that were making a speedy return to Igbo socio-cultural life.

According to Soludo, the nefarious acts of such native doctors have nothing to do with genuine traditional medicine and activities relating to God and humanity, and he emphasised the need to expose and deal decisively with them.

The state government recently arrested and prosecuted some native doctors for alleged violations.

Recently, the Anambra State Agunechemba Strike Force arrested a Nnewi-based native doctor, one Johnpaul Ezenagu, popularly known as “Mmuo Mmili Afulu Anya,” over allegations of performing illegal rituals and supplying counterfeit currency to internet fraudsters.

Operatives, led by Ken Emeakayi, Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Community Security, had raided Ezenagu’s residence in Nnewi during a search operation.

During the raid, the suspect reportedly guided the team to a water shrine where the alleged rituals were conducted.

As part of efforts to verify Ezenagu’s claims of summoning a water goddess, said to appear in the form of an alligator, the native doctor performed several invocations, which reportedly produced no result.

Also, a self-acclaimed native doctor, Chidozie Nwangwu, popularly known as “Akwa Okuku Tiwara Aki n’Oba,” was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment in February following his arrest by the Anambra State Government last year.

The High Court sitting in Awka, however, ruled that part of the sentence would run concurrently with the period already spent in custody.