Arab League To Meet Sunday Over Iranian Attacks

The foreign ministers of the Arab League will hold an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss Iranian attacks on several of the group’s members, the bloc’s assistant secretary-general told AFP.

The meeting, which will be held via videoconference, was requested by Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Jordan, and Egypt, Hossam Zaki said.

US and Israeli forces launched a massive air campaign against Iran on February 28. Iran has retaliated with strikes against Israel and Gulf countries.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit had earlier condemned the Iranian attacks, saying they are “fully reprehensible” and “not only a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, but also an assault on the principles of good neighbourliness”.

He added that the attacks “create an unprecedented state of hostility between Iran and its Arab neighbours”.

“This is a grave Iranian strategic mistake, which I hope they will rectify by halting these attacks immediately.”

AFP