FG Mulls Age Restriction On Social Media

The Federal Government has said that it is evaluating potential policy approaches for the protection of children online, including age restrictions.

In a statement by the Supervising Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, on Monday, while the internet offers significant opportunities for learning, creativity, and communication, it also exposes children to risks such as cyberbullying, harmful content, online exploitation, misuse of personal data, and emerging challenges linked to artificial intelligence tools.

“As Nigeria evaluates potential policy approaches for protection of children online, including age restrictions, improved age verification systems, platform accountability measures, and enhanced regulatory oversight, public input is essential to ensure that any framework adopted reflects national priorities, respects children’s rights, and responds to the realities of Nigeria’s digital landscape”, Tijani said in the statement.

He encouraged parents, educators, young people, digital professionals, and all stakeholders to share their perspectives on the critical issue by completing a survey, which he noted would shape evidence-based policies.

“As Nigeria evaluates possible policy options, it is important that any approach reflects national priorities, respects children’s rights, and responds effectively to the realities of the country’s digital landscape,” the Ministry stated in a policy note accompanying the survey.

Nigeria has witnessed rapid growth in internet and social media usage over the past decade, driven largely by increased smartphone adoption and expanding mobile broadband networks.

According to the National Commissioner of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), Dr. Vincent Olatunji, more than 40 million Nigerians spend an average of six hours daily on social media.