Flood Kills 48 In Ethiopia

Flooding caused by heavy rains in the Gamo area of southern Ethiopia has left at least 48 people dead, police said on Wednesday.

“The number of bodies recovered from the natural disaster that struck three districts of Gamo Zone has reached 48,” the South Ethiopia Regional State Police Commission said in a statement on X.

There were reports of 95 missing persons, and rescue operations were ongoing, it said. It was unclear whether this figure included the bodies already found.

There has been heavy flooding across east Africa in recent days.

Dozens were killed in neighbouring Kenya after torrential rain hit the capital Nairobi and other areas on Friday.

Multiple studies have tracked the increasing frequency of extreme wet and dry periods in east Africa in the last 20 years.

Scientists have long warned that human-driven climate change is increasing the likelihood, length and severity of severe weather events such as torrential downpours.

