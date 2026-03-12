Sowore, Pro-Kanu Group Protest In Abia

Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore on Thursday led a protest in Aba, calling on the Federal Government to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Members of the pro-Kanu group and other supporters gathered in parts of the commercial city, particularly around the Ariaria International Market area, chanting solidarity songs and displaying placards demanding Kanu’s freedom.

The demonstrators said the protest was aimed at drawing national and international attention to what they described as the continued detention of the IPOB leader.

They also insisted that their campaign for Kanu’s release would continue through peaceful means.

However, eyewitnesses said security personnel later dispersed the protesters after being deployed to the area to maintain order.