Nnamdi Kanu Appeals Conviction, Faults Trial

The convicted leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has filed a notice of appeal at the Court of Appeal, challenging his conviction and multiple sentences imposed by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Kanu is insisting that his trial was riddled with fundamental legal errors and amounted to a miscarriage of justice.

In the notice of appeal dated February 4, 2026, Kanu said he was appealing against his conviction and sentences on seven counts, including terrorism-related offences, for which he received five life sentences and additional prison terms after being found guilty on November 20, 2025.

In his grounds of appeal, the IPOB leader accused the trial court of failing to resolve what he described as a “foundational disruption of the original trial process” following the 2017 military operation at his Afara-Ukwu residence.

He also contended that the court proceeded with the trial and delivered judgment while his preliminary objection challenging the competence of the proceedings remained unresolved.

Kanu further faulted the court for delivering judgment while his bail application was still pending, arguing that this affected the fairness of the trial process.

He claimed that the trial court convicted him under a law that had already been repealed, stating that “the learned trial judge erred in law by convicting and sentencing the appellant under the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act, 2013, notwithstanding its repeal by the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, prior to judgment.”

Kanu also argued that he was subjected to double jeopardy, contrary to Section 36(9) of the 1999 Constitution, after being retried on facts he said had earlier been nullified by the Court of Appeal.

He further complained that he was denied fair hearing, claiming that he was not allowed to file or present a final written address before judgment was delivered.

Among the reliefs sought, Kanu urged the Court of Appeal to allow the appeal, quash his conviction and sentences, and “discharge and acquit the appellant in respect of all the counts.”

He also informed the appellate court of his desire to be present at the hearing of the appeal, stating: “I want to be present at the hearing of the appeal because I may be conducting the appeal in person.”

On November 20, 2025, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, sentenced Kanu to life imprisonment.

He is currently being held at a correctional facility in Sokoto State after his application to be transferred to a different facility was denied.