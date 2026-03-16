Amy Madigan Wins Oscar For Best Supporting Actress As ‘Weapons’ Villain Aunt Gladys

In the run-up to the Academy Awards, Madigan was not the overarching favorite, but wins at the Critics Choice Awards and the Actor Awards bestowed by the Screen Actors Guild snowballed into Oscars success.

“Did you think Aunt Gladys would end up here at the Oscars?” she told Variety before the gala. “No. Not because of quality, but because of genre bias. But I’ve loved being wrong about this.”

It is the highest honor in Madigan’s long career, which features dozens of film and television credits, along with multiple turns on stage.

– ‘Complete surprise’ –

Madigan was born in Chicago on September 11, 1950 to a journalist father and a mother who worked as an administrative assistant and did community theater in her spare time.

Her love of acting blossomed in high school plays. After college, she moved to Los Angeles, performing as a rock singer and studying at the venerable Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

Small television roles led to her big-screen debut in “Love Child” (1982) opposite Beau Bridges, for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination. And Madigan was off and running.

The following year, she married fellow actor Ed Harris.

They have been one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples for four decades, and have worked together on multiple projects including “Places in the Heart,” “Pollock” and “Gone Baby Gone.” They have one child, Lily.

Her first Oscar nomination came in 1986 for drama “Twice in a Lifetime,” in which she played a woman suffering in a difficult marriage.

“The first time around, it was a complete surprise,” she told Variety.

– TV, film and stage

Madigan’s resume included everything from a turn as the wife of Kevin Costner’s character in the 1989 baseball classic “Field of Dreams” to John Candy’s love interest that same year in comedy “Uncle Buck.”

She has appeared on popular TV series “Grey’s Anatomy,” “How to Get Away with Murder” and “Frasier.”

On stage, she made her Broadway debut in 1992 as Stella in “A Streetcar Named Desire” opposite Jessica Lange and Alec Baldwin. She has also performed off-Broadway and in Los Angeles, and directed several productions.

She has talked about the difficulty of finding juicy roles in her later years.

“My husband works a lot more than I do,” she told the Los Angeles Times in 2015.

“You know what the situation is. The reality is you have to make your peace with it sometimes even when you have a depressive day, which I still have.”

But the majority of her roles have highlighted a steely resolve that is all Madigan.

Of Aunt Gladys, she told Deadline: “This is a woman who knows what she has to do, and she does it.”

Upcoming projects include the Apple thriller “Sponsor” opposite Jason Segel.