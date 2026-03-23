₦868m Fraud: Court Sentences Ex-Accountant-General Nwabuoku To 72-Year Imprisonment

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted and sentenced a former acting Accountant-General of the Federation, Chukwunyere Nwabuoku, to a 72-year jail term without an option of fine.

Delivering Judgment, James Omotosho held that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had been able to prove the nine-count money laundering charge beyond reasonable doubt.

According to the judge, the defendant is hereby convicted as charged.

Justice Omotosho convicted Nwabuoku in all nine counts and sentenced him to eight years imprisonment in each of the counts, making 72 years.

The judge, however, ordered that the counts shall run concurrently.

Justice Omotosho, who described Nwabuoku’s act of diverting funds meant for security and defence while he served as Director of Finance and Accounts in the Ministry of Defence as “appalling,” commended the EFCC for being detailed in its prosecution.

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The judge observed that the evidence of the 9th prosecution witness that Nwabuoku voluntarily refunded part of the siphoned money of over ₦200 million during the investigation was not controverted by the defence.

He was arraigned on Jan. 15, 2025, on a nine-count amended charge and was admitted to a ₦500 million bail with two sureties in the like sum after he was

Nwabuoku was alleged to have perpetrated the act while serving as the Director of Finance and Accounts in the Ministry of Defence between 2019 and 2021.