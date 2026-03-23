Gulf Countries Targeted In Fresh Attacks

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates reported coming under fresh attacks on Monday morning, with explosions and sirens sounding over the oil-rich Gulf.

The Saudi Ministry of Defense said it had detected two incoming ballistic missiles targeting the capital on Monday, “one of which was intercepted and the other fell in an uninhabited area”.

The UAE defense ministry said it was “currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran”, explaining “the sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones”.

Hours earlier, Abu Dhabi authorities reported an Indian national had been wounded by falling debris from an intercepted ballistic missile.

And sirens were sounding in Bahrain, with residents instructed to seek shelter.

“Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place,” the interior ministry posted on social media.

READ ALSO: Indonesia Eyes $4.7bn In Savings To Brace For Mideast War Impacts

Gulf nations that have long billed themselves as oases of safety and stability in the region have been drawn into the Middle East war as Iran retaliates against US-Israeli strikes.

The Islamic Republic has aimed at US assets as well as civilian infrastructure, including landmarks, airports, ports, and oil facilities around the Gulf.

AFP