Mother Of Quintuplets Dies Hours After Delivery In Kano

Tragedy struck in Kano State as Hafsat Yusuf, a woman who recently gave birth to quintuplets, died just hours after delivery at Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital.

Her husband, Salisu Nafiu, confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday, revealing that she died around 1:00 a.m. at the hospital.

“She delivered the babies successfully in the afternoon, but we lost her in the early hours of today,” Nafiu said. “It is a painful loss for our family.”

Despite the mother’s death, Nafiu noted that all five newborns—three boys and two girls—are alive and under close medical supervision.

“The babies are stable and receiving proper care from the doctors,” he added.

READ ALSO: Couple Welcomes Quintuplets In Kano

Hafsat gave birth to the quintuplets through a caesarean section at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday. According to her husband, the birth marked her ninth childbirth, making the development both remarkable and emotionally overwhelming for the family.

Medical staff at the facility have continued to monitor the infants closely. A hospital source said, “The babies are being given specialised attention to ensure their survival and healthy development.”

In response to the situation, the Kano State Ministry of Health announced that the state government would assume full responsibility for the medical care of the quintuplets.

A statement from the ministry said, “The government is committed to supporting the children and ensuring they receive the best possible healthcare services.”

The ministry added that the intervention reflects broader efforts by the state government to strengthen maternal and child health systems and reduce mortality rates across Kano.

The incident has drawn sympathy from residents, with many describing it as both a moment of joy and sorrow for the affected family.