Kebbi PDP To Attend Wike-Led Convention After Rejecting Tanimu

The Kebbi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has confirmed its decision to participate in the forthcoming national convention being organised by the faction of the party aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The State Secretary of the party, Abubakar Kalgo, disclosed this in an interview with Channels Television correspondent in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

Kalgo explained that decision to attend the convention was unanimously agreed upon by key stakeholders of the party in the state, stressing that all delegates from Kebbi would fully participate in the exercise scheduled to hold from Sunday to Monday in Abuja.

He noted that the move demonstrates the willingness of the Kebbi PDP to remain actively involved in national party affairs, despite internal disagreements that have affected the party in recent times.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Denies One-Party Agenda, Says Opposition Vital For Democracy

The development comes months after the Kebbi State chapter rejected the emergence of Kabiru Tanimu as National Chairman during a convention held in Ibadan in November.

The state chapter had opposed his emergence despite being an indigene of Kebbi, citing his alleged lack of active participation in party activities within the state and failure to adequately consult key stakeholders before declaring his interest.

Kalgo, however, maintained that the Abuja convention provides an opportunity for party members to further strengthen internal cohesion and reposition the PDP ahead of future political engagements.

“We are satisfied with the arrangements for the Abuja convention, and all our delegates are prepared to participate fully,” he said.

When asked whether the Kebbi PDP aligns with the Wike-led faction, Kalgo declined to give a direct response, saying, “Don’t misquote me. All I know is that we are going to the convention.”