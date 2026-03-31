De Zerbi ‘Agrees In Principle’ To Become New Tottenham Boss

Roberto De Zerbi has “agreed in principle” to become the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur as the troubled Premier League club bid to avoid relegation, British media reported Tuesday.

Both Sky Sports and Britain’s Press Association said they “understood” De Zerbi and Spurs had come to an agreement

Tottenham parted ways with interim boss Igor Tudor on Sunday after just seven games and 44 days in charge.

The north Londoners sit just one point above the relegation zone with seven matches left, having failed to win a league game in 2026.

De Zerbi established a positive reputation in England during a two-year spell as Brighton boss between 2022 and 2024.

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The 46-year-old Italian is available after leaving French club Marseille by mutual consent in February.

Tottenham have not tasted life outside the top flight of English football since 1977/78.

Despite boasting a new 63,000-capacity stadium, state-of-the-art training ground and revenues that make them among the top 10 richest clubs in world football, they are at severe risk of a humiliating relegation to the Championship.

Just a few years ago they were Champions League regulars under former manager Mauricio Pochettino, reaching the final in 2019.

Tottenham, then managed by Ange Postecoglou, ended their 17-year trophy drought by winning the Europa League last season.

But the warning signs of a battle for survival were there as Postecoglou was dismissed despite victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final after finishing 17th in the Premier League.

Thomas Frank was appointed as the Australian’s successor, but the Dane was sacked in February after a run of two wins in 17 league games.

AFP