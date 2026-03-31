FG Focusing On Capital Deployment To Drive Productivity, Job Creation — Edun

The Federal Government Monday said it has reinforced its shift toward investment-led growth, marking a clear transition from economic stabilisation to a stronger focus on private capital, productivity, and job creation.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, revealed this while speaking at the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Day in Lagos.

He noted that with over $2.2 billion already deployed across key sectors, the partnership with the IsDB is now being scaled to unlock faster investment in energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and digital development, all critical to driving competitiveness and long-term growth.

The Minister emphasised that the next phase of President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda will be driven by large-scale private sector investment, positioning the country to attract capital, create jobs, and expand economic opportunity.

He explained, “Clearly, we are moving from the stabilisation of the economy to a trajectory of growth, acceleration, and investment mobilisation.

“It is investments that increase productivity, grow the economy, create jobs, give people incomes, and reduce poverty, and that is the overall aim of the macroeconomic agenda of the president.

“Our mission, as laid out by Mr President, is very clear: to build a $1 trillion economy powered by productive sectors, private capital, innovation, and technology. To achieve this, we are prioritising a fundamental shift from reliance on public financing to mobilising private sector investment at scale.”

Edun added, “Our focus now is on mobilising capital, executing projects and creating jobs at scale. The range of projects across sectors, technology, climate action, and agriculture must be expanded to meet the needs of a large country with significant employment demands.

“Nigeria is building an economy that is resilient by design, inclusive in its approach, and globally competitive in ambition. We are strengthening domestic production and refining capacity, enhancing resilience, and ensuring sustainable growth.”

Speaking on the agreement framework, Edun explained that it would span three years, covering the period from 2026 to 2028.

He emphasised the critical role of investments that deliver both financial stability and tangible social outcomes.

According to him, as Nigeria transitions from economic stabilisation to a period of robust expansion in 2026, “Our focus is firmly set on growth acceleration and investment mobilisation.”

He said, “This journey towards a $1 trillion economy by 2030 requires capital with purpose, investments that bridge the gap between financial stability and tangible social outcomes.”

He said the strategic partnership with IsDB and the country engagement framework 2026-2028 were key drivers of the ambition, adding that through it, Nigeria aims to modernise infrastructure, industrialise agribusiness, and integrate 10 million Nigerians into productive economic activity.

“Through our strategic partnership with IsDB and the implementation of the Country Engagement Framework 2026-2028, we are modernising our infrastructure, industrialising our agribusiness, and bringing 10 million Nigerians into productive economic activity,” Edun said.

He emphasised that with about 600,000 graduates produced annually, the country must focus on job-rich investments capable of generating employment on a large scale, stressing that reforms must translate into measurable improvements in living standards.

Edun also emphasised the importance of resilience in the face of global political and economic uncertainties, stating that Nigeria must strengthen institutions, deepen strategic partnerships, and implement sound policies to cope with emerging challenges.

The Minister explained that public financing alone could not meet the country’s development needs, pointing out that government accounts for only about 10 per cent of the economy, while the private sector constitutes roughly 90 per cent.

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On his part, Director General, Country Programs at IsDB, Anasse Aissami, noted that the Bank is deepening its partnership with Nigeria to support a diversified and resilient economy, with a focus on job creation, institutional strength, and improved livelihoods.

This moment, he explained, reflects a broader shift in strategy, as Nigeria moves to mobilise capital at scale and translate partnerships into real economic outcomes.