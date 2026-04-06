Fit-Again Mbappe At Real Madrid For Clashes Like Bayern Tie – Arbeloa

Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa said Kylian Mbappe joined the club to star in key matches like Tuesday’s Champions League clash against German giants Bayern Munich.

Arbeloa said Mbappe was a vital part of the team, although questions remain over whether record 15-time winners Madrid can strike the right balance with all their biggest names on the pitch at the same time.

French superstar Mbappe, the club’s top goalscorer, did not start either game in the last 16 tie against Manchester City which Madrid won impressively, because of a long struggle with a knee sprain.

Fit once more, Arbeloa indicated Mbappe was likely to feature along with Vinicius Junior in attack at the Santiago Bernabeu against Bayern in the quarter-final first leg.

“I’m delighted to have that kind of problem, to have outstanding players at my disposal and to have a player like Kylian Mbappe, who came to Real Madrid for matches like tomorrow’s and for knockout ties like this one,” Arbeloa told reporters Monday.

“I’m sure we’re going to see Kylian at his best, leading the team the way he’s always known how to do, and I have a great deal of confidence in all the players.”

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England international Jude Bellingham is also finding his way back to fitness after injury and Arbeloa said he would keep betting on the squad’s stars when they are available.

Against City young midfielder Thiago Pitarch and attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz played important roles, but they may get less time on the pitch in the Bayern tie.

“It’s clear Mbappe has different characteristics and conditions to those Brahim has, so we have to play in a different way, but I’m delighted to have this problem,” said Arbeloa.

“Just as you mention Bellingham and other great players I have available, for me it’s a blessing to be able to count on everyone…” he continued.

“Having a player like Mbappe in the team is an extraordinary stroke of luck. I don’t know if there’s a coach in the world who wouldn’t want to have him.

“I put myself in the shoes of the defenders who play against Real Madrid and have to face Mbappe, Vinicius, Valverde, Bellingham… I think they’re some of the best players on the planet.”

‘Incredible’ connection

Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior said he worked well together with Mbappe, despite some believing the fit is not right for Madrid.

“People talk a lot… ‘Kyli’ is here to help us, he’s always given us confidence, he scores the goals for us, we have to be connected tomorrow, above all with the fans and all the players,” he told reporters.

“It’s a difficult game where the best players make the difference, and Kyli is one of those. I have an incredible connection with him, not just on the pitch but off it too.”

Vinicius pledged Madrid will be at their best against Bayern Munich after a poor showing in La Liga on Saturday, when they lost 2-1 against Mallorca, leaving them seven points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

“There are days where we are more connected or less connected, and that happened against Mallorca,” explained the forward.

“We had come from the international break and today, as the coach said, if we’re not at 200 percent, we’re not going to win games.

“I hope we are tomorrow, because it’s an important day for us.”

The winger, who has become a leading figure in the fight against racism, also spoke about the Islamophobic chanting at Spain’s friendly against Egypt last week, which Barcelona’s teenage star Lamine Yamal criticised.

“It’s important that Lamine speaks and that can help people,” said Vinicius, who claimed he was racially abused by Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni in a Champions League match in February, which the Argentine denies.

“I’m not saying Spain, Germany or Portugal are racist countries, but there are racists in these countries, especially in Brazil too, in a lot of countries there are racists.

“But if we continue this fight together, I think that in the future new players don’t have to suffer these things and above all, people in general too.”

AFP